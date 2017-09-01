IFA 2017: Microsoft Windows 10 Fall Creators Update ships October 17, Windows Mixed Reality headset announced

Microsoft announced the general availability of its Windows 10 Fall Creators Update general availability at IFA 2017 in Berlin. It will be available worldwide October 17. Microsoft announced the general availability of its Windows 10 Fall Creators Update general availability at IFA 2017 in Berlin. It will be available worldwide October 17.

Microsoft announced the general availability of its Windows 10 Fall Creators Update general availability at IFA 2017 in Berlin. It will be available worldwide October 17. With the Fall Creators Update, the company also introduced new features like Windows Inking, revamped Photos app, One Drive files on-demand, and more.

Microsoft Windows Inking lets users ink directly onto PDF’s, making it easier to comment and share with others. Smart Ink uses artificial intelligence to inking, allowing people to draw more perfect squares or turn boxes into a table. Finding the pen has been made easier with Windows Find my Pen fixes in the Fall Creators Update.

Microsoft Windows Photos app has been revamped to offer new experiences with photos, videos, music, 3D, and inking. Further, users can save all of their work in OneDrive Files On-Demand and access these cloud files on their PC anytime.

As far as gaming is concerned, Windows Creators Fall updates the Game Mode, which allows games to use the full processing power of a user’s device. Microsoft has announced a line-up of Xbox Play Anywhere games including, Cuphead, Forza Motorsport 7, Super Lucky’s Tale and Middle-earth: Shadow of War. Starting November 7, users can play these games on the Xbox One X.

Security features in the Fall Creators Update include a smarter Windows Defender thanks to cloud intelligence. In order to make Windows more accessible for those with Lou Gehrig’s disease, Microsoft has introduced a new feature Eye Control that implements eye tracking technology to let users type, and operate a mouse simply by using their eyes.

Microsoft Windows Mixed Reality headset

Finally, with the Fall Creators Update, Microsoft announced the Windows Mixed Reality headset that is not limited to mobile device screen size and lets people fully immerses in the experience. Windows Mixed Reality is easy to set-up and doesn’t need a user to mount cameras around the room. Users can simply put on the headset, plug it into their PC and get started. The headsets will be available with Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, and Lenovo beginning October 17 at $299.

Microsoft announced the Windows Mixed Reality headset that is not limited to mobile device screen size and lets people fully immerses in the experience. Microsoft announced the Windows Mixed Reality headset that is not limited to mobile device screen size and lets people fully immerses in the experience.

Microsoft recently announced its collaboration with Amazon between Cortana and Alexa. The move is aimed at offering more choice and access to both intelligent personal assistants. Available later this year, the collaboration will allow users to access Alexa via Cortana on Windows 10 PCs. It will also be made available for Android and iOS in the future. People will also be able to access Cortana on Alexa-enabled devices like Amazon Echo, Echo Dot and Echo Show.

With Cortana, users will be able to have Alexa shop on Amazon and manage their Amazon orders. The collaboration will enable access to Alexa’s third-party skills by asking Cortana to open Alexa. Alexa users, on the other hand, will have access to Cortana’s features like calendar management, day at a glance and location-based reminders.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd