IFA 2017: Acer just announced two 360-degree cameras

Acer announced two LTE-connected 360-degree cameras – Holo360 all-in-one camera and the Vision360 cloud-connected in-car camera – at the IFA 2017 in Berlin. Acer announced two LTE-connected 360-degree cameras – Holo360 all-in-one camera and the Vision360 cloud-connected in-car camera – at the IFA 2017 in Berlin.

Acer Holo360

Acer Holo360 is powered by Qualcomm Connected camera platform, and it comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 mobile processor. Combining the integrated LTE connectivity and a 3-inch touchscreen for operation, the Acer Holo360 is capable of live streaming 360-degree videos, and edit them in real time. Holo360 offers high-quality 6.9K resolution photos and 4K quality videos thanks to Panomorph optics certified by ImmerVision. Through a VR headset, users can playback videos and photos.

Acer Holo360 runs on Android 7.1 Nougat. Users can share pictures and videos on various social media platforms, and also preview videos directly on the device. Acer Holo360 connected camera will be available in North America in November at $429 bundled with a water-resistant case; and in Europe, the Middle East and Africa in Q4 with prices starting at €349.

Acer Vision360

Acer Vision360 makes sure the user’s car is recorded from the windshield in 4K-quality video thanks to its two ultra high-quality cameras. When an object collides with the vehicle during motion, the device plays out a recording that includes GPS coordinates of where the incident occurred, which is also uploaded to the cloud for evidence purposes.

The cloud-connected services of the Acer Vision360 allow all collisions that occur when parked to be video recorded and notified to the user’s smartphone. Remote viewing and location-tracking are enabled on the Vision360, which allow a user’s device to maintain data. The price and availability of the Acer Vision360 is yet to be announced.

