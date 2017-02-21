If you don’t get Reliance Jio Prime membership, here’s what you’ll end up paying

Reliance Jio has made it very clear its data tariffs will always be cheaper than rivals. Reliance Jio has made it very clear its data tariffs will always be cheaper than rivals.

Reliance Jio announced its Jio Prime membership programme on Tuesday. Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani said the programme is a gesture of gratitude to the initial 100 million Jio customers who showed faith in its network. The Jio Prime membership basically extends all benefits of Jio’s Happy New Year offer till March 31, 2018. Users can enroll for Jio Prime membership at Rs 99 via MyJio app, Jio.com or company’s offline stores. There’s an additional charge of Rs 303 per month as well.

Jio has made it very clear its data tariffs will always be cheaper than rivals. “And we will not only match the highest selling tariffs of each of the other leading Indian telecom operators… but we will provide 20% more data in each of these plans,” Ambani said. But what will Jio customers have to pay if they choose to stay away from Jio Prime membership? What will Jio charge these customers after April 1?

Well, Jio customers who don’t go for the Jio Prime membership programme will be charged as per data tariffs released by the company last year. Users who aren’t on the Jio network, can become a member before March 31 to avail its Jio Prime membership programme. Let us take look at these 4G tariff plans:

Reliance Jio is also offering unlimited 4G LTE data at night with all plans, but period is 2AM to 5AM and not 11PM to 6AM like other service providers.

For Rs 19, Reliance Jio prepaid user gets 100MB 4G LTE data during day and unlimited 4G data at night. The one-day validity plan also offers 200MB free WiFi data. Apart from data, users get unlimited voice calls of course, but there is also 100 SMS and free subscription of Jio Apps.

There is also a 7-day validity prepaid plan priced at Rs 129, which gives 750MB free 4G LTE data and 1.5GB free WiFi data. With this plan, users also get 100 free SMS per day and free subscription to Jio Apps.

Reliance Jio’s best prepaid plan is the Rs 299 one which offers 21 days validity, 2GB 4G LTE data, 4GB WiFi data, 100 free SMS per day and free subscription to Jio apps.

Reliance Jio’s basic postpaid service starts at Rs 149 which offers 300MB free 4G LTE data and subscription to Jio apps. The service offers only 100 free SMS per month. However, the service does not have unlimited free 4G data at night and free WiFi data. The service is also available for prepaid users with validity of 28 days.

Reliance Jio’s Rs 499 plan is available is available both in the form of prepaid as well as postpaid option. The service gives 4GB LTE data, unlimited night 4G data, 8GB free WiFi data and 100 free SMS per day. While the postpaid service is a 1-month plan, prepaid plan comes with 28 days validity.

For Rs 999, Reliance Jio users will get 10GB LTE data and 20GB free WiFi usage. Further, the plans offer 20GB at Rs 1,499, 35GB at Rs 2,499, 60GB at Rs 3,999. The most expensive plan costing Rs 4,999 offers 75GB free LTE data, plus unlimited free 4G data at night and 150GB free WiFi data. The postpaid plans also incur additional taxes. The top-end postpaid plans come with between 30 and 100 minutes of ISD minutes free.

Ambani said Reliance Industries’ Jio will more than double its network in the coming months and by end 2017 Jio network will cover 99 per cent of India’s population by being in every town and village of India.

