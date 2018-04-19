ieDecode: Xiaomi ramping up production for Redmi Note 5 Pro, says Manu Jain

Xiaomi will roll out Android Oreo update for more smartphones soon, though he did not give out an exact timeline. Xiaomi will roll out Android Oreo update for more smartphones soon, though he did not give out an exact timeline.

Xioami will try and cater to the high demand for Redmi Note 5 Pro by trying to ramp up weekly production, Manu Jain, Country Head and Global Vice-President of Xiaomi, said in a AMA session as part of indianexpress.com’s ieDecode event, India’s first exclusively online techknowledge summit. Jain answered several questions related to Android Oreo update for Xiaomi mobiles, the company’s offline strategy, whether we could see an iPhone X-like notch on future Xiaomi phones and more.

“How is Xiaomi dealing with supply shortages in both offline and online markets when it comes to their budget offerings like Redmi Note 5 Pro,” asked one of the users. “The demand for Redmi Note 5 Pro is significantly higher and we are doing everything possible to ramp up the production,” Jain pointed out. He added that Xiaomi has been increasing the supply of Redmi Note 5 Pro every week.

Xiaomi will roll out Android Oreo update for more smartphones soon, he said, not giving out an exact timeline. Jain added some of the apps by Xiaomi, that have been launched under its MIUI operating software have more than 10 million downloads on the Google Play Store. Asked whether future Xiaomi phones will have an iPhone X-like notch, which seems to be the trend these days, Jain simply said he cannot comment on the company’s plans.

Also Read: ieDecode LIVE UPDATES: Xiaomi to bring Android Oreo update to more mobiles soon

Xiaomi’s Country Head said the company is still evaluating whether to bring more Android One smartphones to India. Last year, Xiaomi launched its first Android One-branded smartphone in India – the Mi A1. Jain claims the Mi A1 was a massive success in the country. Xiaomi seeks to move beyond smartphones. Over the past few months, Xiaomi has launched a number of devices other than smartphones in India like TVs, air purifiers, smart fitness bands, etc.

Manu Jain also answered questions like, “How has Xiaomi managed to capture the market is such a small time? No other company has managed this success?”, “Is there the possibility of a disruptor changing the entire smartphone space? Will it come from Xiaomi?”, “What about beyond smartphones? The home segment? How does Xiaomi plan to tackle that?”, “How does Xiaomi view the premium market in India? Does it have a gameplan there?”, and more. To know how he answered these questions, tune in to iedecode.com

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd