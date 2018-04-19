ieDecode LIVE UPDATES: India’s first techknowledge summit all set to start

ieDecode LIVE UPDATES: ieDecode, which is India’s first exclusively online techknowledge summit organised by indianexpress.com, will be held from 5 PM today. ieDecode LIVE UPDATES: ieDecode, which is India’s first exclusively online techknowledge summit organised by indianexpress.com, will be held from 5 PM today.

ieDecode, India’s first exclusively online techknowledge summit organised by indianexpress.com and sponsored by Airtel 4G, will be start streaming from 5 PM today. The virtual summit will look at themes like software, home-tech, mobility and design, with a clear focus on the user. ieDecode will be live streamed on iedecode.com from 5 PM. Those interested can attend workshops, AMAs as well as roundtables to find answers to how modern technologies shape our present and enable a better future.

ieDecode will include keynotes by Jeff Schneider, Engineering Lead at Uber; Puneesh Kumar, Country Manager, Alexa; Shanmugh Natarajan, MD, Adobe Systems; Cooliris co-founder Soujanya Bhumkar; and Sudhir Pillai, General Manager at Honeywell. Manu Jain, Country Head of Xiaomi, will take questions from customers, while Pranav Shroff, Global Director, Portfolio Strategy & Planning, HMD Global will be part of a fireside chat. The knowledge partner for ieDecode Rajiv Gupta, Partner & Director, The Boston Consulting Group will give an overview of the technology landscape in India.