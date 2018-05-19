Idea Rs 92, Rs 53 prepaid bullet recharge packs announced; offer 6GB and 3GB data

Idea Cellular has launched two internet add-on prepaid packs with 6GB and 3GB data. Idea Cellular has launched two internet add-on prepaid packs with 6GB and 3GB data.

Idea Cellular has launched two prepaid add-on data packs with 6GB and 3GB data, priced at Rs 92 and Rs 53 respectively. Out of the two, the Rs 92 data pack offers 6GB of 3G/2G data with a validity of seven days. Meanwhile, the Rs 53 prepaid recharge pack will offer 3GB of 3G/2G data for a valid period of a day. The telco has clarified that these packs should be seen as data add-on packs for unlimited plan users and just data packs for non-unlimited pack users.

Idea Rs 92 prepaid bullet recharge pack

The Rs 92 prepaid bullet recharge pack offers 6GB of 3G/2G data for a total validity of seven days. However, users should keep in mind that the validity of this add-on pack depends on the user’s existing plans. For existing unlimited the add-on pack is valid as long as the current unlimited pack.

Idea Rs 53 prepaid bullet recharge pack

The Rs 53 prepaid bullet recharge pack gets you 3GB of 3G/2G data for a total period of one day. Once again, the validity of the prepaid add-on pack depends on the user’s existing plans.

The new packs will compete with Airtel’s newly launched data add-on packs with similar benefits. The two packs, priced at Rs 92 and Rs 49, come with 6GB and 3GB data respectively. The Rs 92 add-on pack offers 6GB data for a period of seven days, while the Rs 49 pack offers 3G data for three days validity.

Reliance Jio also offers add-on plans, priced at Rs 51 and Rs 101. These packs offer 6GB and 3G data respectively. Plus, of course, there’s a Rs 49 plan that offers unlimited calls, 50 SMSes, and 1GB 4G data. That plan is limited to the JioPhone.

