Idea rolls out 4G VoLTE services in six circles, offers 10GB data for free

VoLTE services will be accessible on 4G handsets powered by Idea 4G SIM. VoLTE services will be accessible on 4G handsets powered by Idea 4G SIM.

Idea Cellular has announced the rollout of its 4G VoLTE services in six circles, including Maharashtra & Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh & Telangana, and Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh. The telecom company said its customers in these six circles will be able to use its Voice Over LTE services starting May 2. After Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone, Idea has become the fourth telecom operator in India to kick-start its VoLTE services.

Idea said the roll-out of VoLTE will allow its subscribers to continue experiencing un-interrupted 4G internet while simultaneously being on a voice call. The company further said VoLTE enables users to automatically be routed to 3G/2G when they move out of 4G network using Single Radio Voice Call Continuity (SRVCC), thus ensuring continuous call connectivity.

Also read: Airtel offering 30GB data with Beta VoLTE programme: Here’s how to avail

The telco says its VoLTE services will be accessible on 4G handsets powered by Idea 4G SIM. Existing Idea customers with compatible 4G handsets will automatically be upgraded to Idea VoLTE service. Idea VoLTE will be available on Honor 5C, Honor 6X, Honor 7X, Honor View10, Honor 9 lite and Honor 9i handsets, the company noted in its press release. Xiaomi Redmi4, Samsung J7 Pro, Samsung Galaxy A5, Galaxy A7, OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T, Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Vivo V7 will start releasing Over the Air (OTA) updates soon.

Idea customers will get 10GB data within 48 hours of making the first VoLTE call. Calls on VoLTE will be charged as per the customer’s existing voice tariff.

“The launch of Idea VoLTE is testimony to our commitment to digitally connect customers, and a major milestone in Idea’s mobility journey. We aim to provide a better and richer call quality experience to our customers through this revolutionary new technology,” Sashi Shankar, Chief Marketing Officer, Idea Cellular.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd