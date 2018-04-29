Idea reports Rs 1,018-crore net loss in March quarter

Idea said its revenue during the quarter was impacted by Rs 52 crore due to the cut in international termination rates from 53 paise a minute to 30 paise per minute with effect from February 1. Idea said its revenue during the quarter was impacted by Rs 52 crore due to the cut in international termination rates from 53 paise a minute to 30 paise per minute with effect from February 1.

Aditya Birla Group’s Idea Cellular, which is in the final leg of the merger process with Vodafone India, on Saturday reported a net loss of Rs 1,018 crore on a standalone basis during the January-March quarter. This is its sixth straight quarter of reporting losses, as it continues to reel under the pressure of below cost tariffs unleashed by Reliance Jio.

In addition, during the current quarter, the company was also impacted by the cut in international termination rate brought about by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India since February.

However, the operator managed to narrow its net loss to Rs 1,018 crore from Rs 1,352 crore during Q3 FY18, when it was impacted by a 57 per cent cut in domestic mobile termination charge also brought about by the Trai. Lower, below-cost tariff as a result of bundled data and voice plans, which has seen most consumers move to lower packs, saw the company’s standalone revenue decline at Rs 6,137.3 crore during the quarter, which is lower by 5.7 per cent compared to the preceding quarter.

The company said its revenue during the quarter was impacted by Rs 52 crore due to the cut in international termination rates from 53 paise a minute to 30 paise per minute with effect from February 1. On key operating metrics, Idea also witnessed the same trend as other operators like Bharti Airtel have been witnessing — lower bundled voice and data packs leading to higher volumes of consumption of both voice and data on the part of consumers but lower realisation (average revenue per user) for the operators. The company said though there has been a sharp rise in volumes, voice rate declined by 20 per cent QoQ to 13.4 paise per minute (vs 16.8 paise in Q3 FY18). Similarly, mobile data rate fell by 1.4 paise per MB, down 31.4 per cent against 2 paise per MB in Q3 FY18.

Even as Idea got hit on the revenue and profit front, the company managed to increase its Ebitda during the quarter, which rose 18.3 per cent QoQ to Rs 1,447 crore, while Ebitda margins were up at 23.6 per cent compared to 18.8 per cent in the preceding quarter. The company blamed its and the industry’s woes on new competitor Reliance Jio. It said aggressive price plans to retain existing subscribers against abysmally low priced plans offered by the ‘new 4G operator’ exploded the voice and data volume growth multifold. (with inputs from FE)

