Idea partners with Flipkart to offer 30GB 4G data on smartphones

Idea has partnered with Flipkart to offer data benefits to users who buy 4G-enabled smartphones via the e-commerce site. Idea users who recharge with Rs 356 will get 30GB 4G data with no daily data limit, along with unlimited local, national voice calling. The deal is exclusively available for 4G-enabled smartphones priced between Rs 4,000 to Rs 25,000 on Flipkart.

Further, users who recharge with Rs 191 will get 10GB data with no daily limit. The deals can be availed on 4G-enabled smartphones from brands like Lenovo, Micromax, Motorola, and Panasonic. Existing as well as new Idea customers are eligible for the benefits.

Idea’s offer comes at a time when Flipkart is hosting its Big 10 sale, offering deals across various product categories like ‘Mobiles & Tablets’, ‘Electronics and Accessories’, ‘Fashion and Lifestyle’, ‘TVs & Appliances’ as well as ‘Home & Furniture’. Motorola smartphones are available at up to Rs 15,000 off, while Flipkart is giving up to Rs 19,000 off on iPhone 7, 6S and more.

Idea recently rolled out a new plan for its postpaid customers, where it is offering 1GB of 4G data per day for Rs 300 a month on 4G handsets. The deal can only be availed on limited rental plans of Rs 199 and above. “The package has been designed to catalyse data usage amongst existing customers and to attract more postpaid customers to the Idea network,” Idea Cellular Chief Marketing Officer Sashi Shankar said.

The data war has intensified between telecos in India has intensified thanks to Reliance Jio. Telecom operators are at loggerheads to provide cheapest possible data benefits to their users. Currently, Reliance Jio has has special plans for its Prime members, which gives them 1GB and 2GB data per day at a recharge of Rs 309 and Rs 509 respectively.

(With inputs from Reuters)

