Idea Nirvana vs Airtel myInfinity vs Vodafone RED vs Reliance Jio: Top postpaid plan offers

Idea Nirvana Postpaid plans were recently revealed by the company to counter postpaid plans by rivals like Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone. Idea’s new plans come with additional benefits such as Idea Phone Secure, free music subscription, etc apart from unlimited calling and up to 220GB data. In comparison, Airtel, Vodafone and Jio offer similar benefits as well with their set of myInfinity, RED, and Prime postpaid offers respectively.

Telecom companies have cut down their data prices drastically, thanks to competition from Reliance Jio. Idea, Vodafone, Airtel, etc have resorted to aggressive pricing, benfitting users. For those on postpaid connection, here are the top plans from Idea, Vodafone, Airtel, and Reliance Jio to go for:

Idea Nirvana Postpaid Plans

Idea has a total of eight plans under its Nirvana Postpaid offer, starting at Rs 389 and going up to Rs 2,999. All users get unlimited local and STD calls, free icoming calls on roaming, 100 SMS per day and free subscription of Idea Movies and TV, Idea Music and Idea Games app for 12 months.

People on plan Rs 499 and above will addtionally get five free magazines every month for up to 12 months as well as free susbcription of Idea Phone Secure service for the same time period. Idea Phone Secure offer anti-theft, antivirus, and damage protection for handsets.

Free international calling to USA, Canada, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand is applicable of plan Rs 1299 and above. Poeple on Rs 1299 and Rs 1699 plan will get 100 ISD minutes each, while those on Rs 1999 and Rs 2999 plan will get 200 ISD minutes each.

Idea Nirvana Postpaid Plan Rs 389 gives a total of 10GB data, while Rs 499 plan offers 20GB data. Idea Nirvana Postpaid Plan of Rs 649, Rs 999, and Rs 1299 gives users 35GB, 60GB, and 85GB data respectively. The carry forward data limit for all of these plans is up to 200GB.

Idea Nirvana Postpaid Plan of Rs 1699 offers 110GB data, while the Rs 1999 and Rs 2999 plan gives users 135GB and 220GB data respectively. Validity for Nirvana Postpaid Plans is one month.

Airtel myInfinity Postpaid Plans

Airtel has a total of five plans listed under its best selling postpaid plans category. Additonal benefits include unlimited local, STD and incoming roaming calls as well as data rollover. All plans except that of Rs 399 get unlimited roaming outgoing calls as well. Airtel Rs 399 plan users will get free subscription to only Wynk music, while those on other plans will additionally be able to watch live TV and movies and also get handset damage protection.

Airtel’s Rs 399 plan offers 10GB data. Opting for Rs 499 and Rs 649 plans will give users 20B and 30GB data respectively. Those on Rs 799 plan will get 40GB data, while users who decide to go with Rs 999 plan can avail a total of 50GB data. Validity is per bill cycle.

Vodafone RED Postpaid Plans

Vodafone has a couple of postpaid offers called RED Basic, Traveler, International and Signature plans. The RED Basic plan is that of Rs 399. RED Traveler R, Traveler M and Traveler L plans are worth Rs 499, Rs 699, and Rs 999 respectively. Rental for Vodafone’s International R, International M, and International L plans are Rs 1299, Rs 1699 and Rs 1999 respectively. There’s a RED Signature plan as well for Rs 2999.

All Vodafone RED plan users get unlimited local, STD and national roaming along with free incoming and outgoing national roaming, 100 free loacl and national SMS as well as carry forward data facility. Up to 200GB data can be acculumated to carry forward.

All Vodafone RED plan users except those on RED Basic plan get free subscription to MAGZTER for up to 12 months. People can choose from over 4000 magazines. Vodafone’s RED Shield Device Security offer that protects user’s smartphones from theft and damage, can also be availed by these users. Additonally, people on RED 999 plan and above will get a free two month Netflix subscription as well as priority access to Vodafone Store services.

Vodafone RED International Postpaid users get free ISD minutes to US, Canada, China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia and Thailand. RED International R and International M get 100 free ISD minutes while those on International L and Signature plans get 200 free ISD minutes.

As for data, RED Basic plan offers a total of 10GB data. Traveler R, Traveler M, and Traveler L plans give users 20GB, 35GB, and 50GB data respectively. International R plan offers 75GB data, while International M and International L plans give users 100GB and 125GB data respectively. RED Signature plan offers the maximum 200GB data.

Reliance Jio Postpaid Plans

Reliance Jio has a total of five postpaid plans that start from Rs 309. Validity is till bill cycle, and users need to pay a certain amount as security deposit for each plan. People who choose Jio’s postpaid plans will get free unlimited local, STD and roaming calls and SMS to all operators. Additionally, Jio is offering unlimited access to its suite of apps including MyJio, JioCinema, JioChat, JioTV, JioMusic, and more.

Reliance Jio’s Rs 309 postpaid plan gives users 30GB data and FUP (Fair Usage Policy) is 1GB per day. Users will have to pay a security deposit of Rs 400. The Rs 409 and Rs 509 plans offer 20GB and 60GB data respectively. Security deposit for these plans is Rs 500 and Rs 600 respectively.

Reliance Jio’s Rs 509 plan has a FUP of 2GB per day. Up next is Jio’s Rs 799 plan that gives users 90GB data in total with FUP of 3GB per day and security deposit of Rs 950. To avail Jio’s Rs 999, users will have to pay a security deposit of Rs 1150. The plan offers 60GB data and there’s no FUP.

