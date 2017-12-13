Idea Nirvana Postpaid Plans start at Rs 389: Up to 220GB data, unlimited calling, and more benefits

Idea Nirvana Postpaid Plans include unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls along with 100 local plus national SMS per day. Idea Nirvana Postpaid Plans include unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls along with 100 local plus national SMS per day.

Idea has unveiled its Nirvana Postpaid Plans which gives users several benefits including data carry forward, unlimited calls, data of up to 220GB, and more. Users can choose between eight plans and opt for individual or family plan.

Idea Nirvana Postpaid Individual Plans include unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls along with 100 local plus national SMS per day. These plans offer free international calling, which is applicable on Plan 1299 and above. Idea Select Membership is bundled for Plan 499 and above as well, which gives users priority access at Idea Stores and Call Center along with exclusive deals and promotions on My Idea App.

Other benefits include Idea Phone Secure, free subscription of Idea Movies & TV, Idea Music and Idea Games App for 112 months, and five free magazines every month for up to 12 months.

Idea Nirvana Family plan includes all benefits of Individual plan along with added benefits like 20 per cent discount on total bill, 10GB bonus data for up to three family members and additional 10GB for fourth and more family members, parental control, access to family tunes at Rs 20 per month per family member, and free subscription of family connect for the first month. Family connect lets users locate their family members by dialing *988# USSD Service.

Idea Nirvana Postpaid Plan Rs 389 gives a total of 10GB data, while Rs 499 plan offers 20GB data. Idea Nirvana Postpaid Plan of Rs 649, Rs 999, and Rs 1299 gives users 35GB, 60GB, and 85GB data respectively. The carry forward data limit for all of these plans is up to 200GB.

Idea Nirvana Postpaid Plan of Rs 1699 offers 110GB data, while the Rs 1999 and Rs 2999 plan gives users 135GB and 220GB data respectively. Validity for Nirvana Postpaid Plans is one month.

