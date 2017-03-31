Idea launches 1GB 4G data per day plan for post paid users

Idea Cellular on Friday launched a plan offering 1GB of 4G data per day for Rs 300 a month to post paid customers. (File Photo) Idea Cellular on Friday launched a plan offering 1GB of 4G data per day for Rs 300 a month to post paid customers. (File Photo)

To match aggressive tariffs of newcomer Jio, Idea Cellular on Friday launched a plan offering 1GB of 4G data per day for Rs 300 a month to post paid customers. Idea said it will offer “1GB data per day, for a month, on 4G handsets”. “The new Idea pack can be availed by all post paid customers on limited rental plans of Rs 199 and above,” it said in a statement.

Post paid users will have to pay Rs 300 a month to avail the data benefits which are valid till March 2018. However, for first three months, customers paying monthly rental between Rs 199 and Rs 349 will need to pay only Rs 200 extra, while customers paying rental in the range of Rs 349 to Rs 498 will need to pay Rs 50 extra, Idea said.

Customers paying rental of over Rs 499 can avail the offer for free for the first three months of subscribing the service, it said in a release. After three months, all customers eligible for the scheme will have to pay extra Rs 300 for continuing the benefit till March 2018. All telecom operators in the country are trying to match low tariffs that new entrant Reliance Jio is offering from April 1. The lowest value plan from Reliance Jio under its special scheme, Prime, will offer 1GB of 4G data everyday and unlimited calling for Rs 303 a month.

While Reliance Jio’s last date to avail the offer ends on Friday, Idea has given time till April 30 for subscribing to its new scheme. “The package has been designed to catalyse data usage amongst existing customers and to attract more postpaid customers to the Idea network,” Idea Cellular Chief Marketing Officer Sashi Shankar said.

