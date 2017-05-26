Idea completes pan-India 4G launch by adding Mumbai circle

Idea will offer 10 GB 4G free promotional to all its 4.4 million existing customers, both on prepaid and postpaid services. Idea will offer 10 GB 4G free promotional to all its 4.4 million existing customers, both on prepaid and postpaid services.

Telecom operator Idea Cellular today said that with the latest launch of 4G service in Mumbai, it has become pan-India provider of broadband services on mobile phones. “With the launch of 4G LTE services in Mumbai, Idea declares pan-India mobile broadband operations in shortest possible time,” Idea said in a statement.

Idea has 4G spectrum in 20 circles, except Kolkata and Delhi where it provides mobile broadband on 3G network. Idea mobile broadband services are now available to over 525 million Indians covering near 6,000 towns and 100,000 villages on 3G and 4G network pan India, the statement said.

“The company with the focused last 18 months investment in wireless broadband services is emerging to become a key mobile data player with its pan-India presence,” Idea Cellular Chief, Corporate Affairs, Rajat Mukarji said. The company has invested Rs 7,800 crore on networks in 2016-17 and further plans to spend Rs 6,000 crore in the current financial year.

“During this year, Idea is scheduled to expand its 2G, 3G and 4G services to over 300,000 sites on 2G (GSM), 3G (HSPA) or 4G (LTE) services continuing the growth momentum. The company is transforming itself from being a pure mobility voice player to a strong mobile broadband operator,” the statement said.

At the launch in Mumbai, Idea said that it has upgraded nearly 1,600 of its existing 3,500 telecom sites with 4G services, and work is in progress to upgrade an additional 1,000 sites by end of the monsoon period.

The company will offer 10 GB 4G free promotional to all its 4.4 million existing Idea customers, both on prepaid and postpaid services and new customers who join during the offer period of 90 days starting from May 25 to August 22, 2017.

“Additionally, the customers upgrading to 4G SIM will get an incremental 4GB 4G data for 14 days. Both these trial offers will be available concurrently,” the statement said.

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now