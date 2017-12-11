Idea Cellular’s Rs 509 recharge offers 1GB daily data, unlimited calling for 84 days

Idea Cellular has now introduced a Rs 509 recharge pack with 84 days validity and 1GB daily data along with free calling. Idea Cellular has now introduced a Rs 509 recharge pack with 84 days validity and 1GB daily data along with free calling.

Idea Cellular has now introduced a Rs 509 recharge pack for the Delhi-NCR region, which has a validity of 84 days and comes with a daily quota of 1GB data for users. However, the catch with this plan is that it offers only 3G data, and not 4G speeds like other telecom players, which are also offering data packs with 84 day validity.

According to Idea Cellular’s website, the Rs 509 prepaid recharge comes with unlimited calls both for local and STD and unlimited roaming outgoing calls. This means incoming calls on roaming are not free or unlimited. The plan includes 1GB data per day, and an extra 1GB data free for 28 Days on this recharge through My Idea App and Idea’s website. Idea Cellular’s plan also includes 100 SMS free per day, both for local and STD numbers. Users on the Idea Cellular network can just dial *150*509# and get the recharge activated on their phone.

Rival Vodafone also has a similar pack priced at Rs 509 which comes with 84 days validity and 1GB daily data. Vodafone introduced the plan in November and this prepaid pack is available pan India. The Rs 509 recharge on Vodafone comes with unlimited local and STD calls to any number in India, even on roaming. Free subscription to Vodafone Play is also included in the plan, which has 1GB data per day on both 4G and 3G connections.

Reliance Jio also has a plan for Rs 509 in the prepaid recharge options. This plan comes with unlimited calls, both local and STD and on roaming. The Jio plan also comes with 2GB daily data, which is double the FUP being offered by Vodafone and Idea Cellular. However, the validity of the Jio plan is only 49 days, compared to the other two plans which will last for 84 days or nearly three months. Jio also has a Rs 499 plan with 1GB daily data and unlimited calls and the validity is 91 days.

