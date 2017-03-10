Idea Cellular to launch their ‘private recharge’ service this month

To avail the service Idea customer will need to send an SMS writing ‘Code’ to toll free number 55515 after which they will receive one-time password. (Image for representation, Source: Press photo) To avail the service Idea customer will need to send an SMS writing ‘Code’ to toll free number 55515 after which they will receive one-time password. (Image for representation, Source: Press photo)

Telecom operator Idea Cellular will complete pan-India roll-out of its recharge privacy service this month. The service will allow its customers to recharge their mobile phone on retail outlets without sharing their numbers.

“Private recharge is aimed at letting customers retain their privacy by not sharing their numbers. The service was first launched in Kerala in August 2016 and is now available across 14 circles in the country. Pan-India roll-out will be completed within this month,” Idea Cellular said in a statement.

The service will be available at no extra cost. To avail the service Idea customer will need to send an SMS writing ‘Code’ to toll free number 55515 after which they will receive one-time password. The OTP can be then shared with the retailer instead of mobile number to get their phone recharged.

“This is especially helpful for Idea’s women customers who can choose not to disclose their numbers thereby ensuring their privacy. On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Idea Cellular is reiterating its commitment to women’s safety with the ‘Private Recharge’ feature on its V-Top up system,” the statement said.

Both prepaid and postpaid Idea customers can avail this facility to recharge their phones and pay mobile bills, the statement said.