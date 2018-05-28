Idea expands VoLTE network; HD calling now available in 15 circles

Idea Cellular has announced the expansion of its voice over LTE (VoLTE) service in nine telecom circles. Idea Cellular has announced the expansion of its voice over LTE (VoLTE) service in nine telecom circles.

Idea Cellular has announced the expansion of its voice over LTE (VoLTE) service in nine telecom circles. These include Mumbai, Karnataka, Punjab, Haryana, West Bengal, UP East, UP West, Bihar & Jharkhand, and Rajasthan. The launch makes Idea’s VoLTE services available across 15 circles in India.

Through Idea VoLTE, mobile subscribers will now receive High Definition voice services over 4G/ LTE network, that eliminates more background noise than a standard voice call. It will also speed up calling, to offer quicker connection, as well as better battery utilization. Significantly, Idea VoLTE ensures uninterrupted 4G internet, even if users are on a voice call. In situations where 4G services are not available, Idea VoLTE re-routes users to 3G/2G networks through Single Radio Voice Call Continuity (SRVCC), that maintains connectivity for voice calls. Idea VoLTE is accessible on 4G handsets powered by Idea 4G SIM and existing Idea 4G customers will be automatically upgraded to VoLTE service.

Also read: Idea rolls out 4G VoLTE services in six circles, offers 10GB data for free

Android users should check if their Idea 4G SIM is inserted in the SIM1 slot of their smartphone, before they check for VoLTE services. Also, they should ensure that their phone software is up-to-date. Once checked, subscribers can head to Settings > System Update > Download & Install Manually to install VoLTE services, and activate it by switching on the VoLTE button, and making their first VoLTE call.

As part of the launch offer, Idea will give VoLTE users 30GB of free data. Customers will get the first 10GB data on making their first VoLTE call. The next 10GB will be received by users after giving feedback on the VoLTE service on use over 4 weeks, while the final 10GB will be received on feedback after 8 weeks of use.

Idea VoLTE is presently available on the Vivo V7 Plus, Honor 5C, Honor 6X, Honor 7X, Honor View10, Honor 9 lite and Honor 9i handsets. Over the Air (OTA) updates for Idea VoLTE will soon be extended to Xiaomi’s Redmi 4, Samsung’s Galaxy J7 Pro, A5 and A7, OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T and OnePlus 6 and Nokia 3 and Nokia 5 Plus.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd