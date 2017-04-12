ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Intel wants to change cricket

Intel is expected to make use of its virtual reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies to bring innovations to ICC Champions Trophy 2017. Intel is expected to make use of its virtual reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies to bring innovations to ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced Intel will be its Innovation Partner for upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2017. The details of this partnership have not been unveiled and ICC will release more information on specific innovations to be deployed at the tournament in the coming weeks. Intel is expected to make use of its virtual reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies to bring innovations to ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

“We will be deploying a range of technology at the event as part of the our ongoing effort to bring a new level of data analytics to sports and to revolutionize how athletes train, coaches teach, scouts evaluate talent and fans enjoy sports,” said James Carwana, general manager of the Intel Sports Group.

According to a report in Topend Sports, cricket is now the second most popular sport in the world with around 2.5 billion estimated fans. The report cites data from Most Popular Sports, which says cricket enjoys regional popularity in Asia, Australia and UK.

“This is an exciting announcement for the ICC as we continue to focus on innovation and technology to enhance both the game and the experience of the fan. The innovations we’re working with Intel on for the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 are like nothing we’ve seen in the sport before and I’m delighted to welcome them to the ICC family,” ICC Chief Executive David Richardson said.

ICC Champions Trophy 2017 will be held in England and Wales from June 1 to June 18. The event starts with hosts England against Bangladesh at The Oval. Intel is said to transform cricket experience for fans as well as help coaches and players to improve performance.

