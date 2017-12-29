Hyderabad-based startup launches smart ‘robocop’, named after 26/11 martyr Hemant Karkare

The ‘robocop’ can assist police in handling law and order, and traffic management. (Image Source: Sreenivas Janyala) The ‘robocop’ can assist police in handling law and order, and traffic management. (Image Source: Sreenivas Janyala)

A Hyderabad based technology, machine learning, artificial intelligence start-up, H-Bots Robotics has developed a smart policing robot which was launched today in Hyderabad. The ‘robocop’ can assist police in handling law and order, and traffic management. If deployed autonomously, it can take of security at selected spots at malls or airports and public places.

The life-sized robot named after 26/11 martyr Hemant Karkare is a beta version robot and is made in India using all Indian components, said P S V Kisshhan, who founded H-Bots Robotics and conceptualised the robot.

H-Bot Robotics claims it is the world’s first police robot which moves, recognizes people, takes complaints, detects bombs, identified suspects, interacted with people, and answers peoples queries. ”This smart ‘robocop’ with its autonomous physical presence interacts with its surrounding environment gathering data in real-time and detects irregularities without user interface without resting and operates at a fraction of the cost normally paid for technology, cameras, sensors and guard services,” said Krisshhan

Kisshhan added, ”It is a security robot specifically equipped to protect and secure public and private areas such as signal posts, malls, airports, offices, buildings with public places. It is a smart ‘robocop’ that is strict and sensitive, modern and mobile, alert and accountable, reliable and responsive and techno-savvy and trained.’’ H-Bots will be testing the product in the field in next five to six months and assured to commercially deploy the Robot in the city by July, said Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, IT, Telangana, who inaugurated the robot.

”The robot has futuristic body design and has inbuilt Artificial Intelligence. It has dual LED lights, thermal imaging, and emergency amber flash lights. It has automatic charging dock station. It can be deployed both for Indoor and ourdoor jobs,” an official said.

According to Kisshhan, it can be deployed for security and law enforcement. ”It can be used in all police operations as an informant such as in traffic operation or support the anti-sexual harassment SHE Teams. It can be deployed in shopping malls, airports, bus stations, exhibitions, railway and metro stations. It can also be used as an assistant for database handling, control room surveillance, building space security, friendly interaction and mapping inside the building,” he said.

The five-foot-seven bot, which weighs around 43 kilograms, is equipped with cameras and an array of sensors like ultrasonic, proximity sensors, temperature sensors, etc. The bot also contains 24/7 connectivity, ensuring that its whereabouts are known. Police can also tune into a live video stream as the robot makes its rounds. In addition, the robot also has the ability to communicate in six different languages as of now, English is already inbuilt and regional languages is under testing.

According to Kisshhan, “The robot’s primary function as of now is to assist and help people in the malls, on the streets, public places, airports, railway stations etc. We will work along with the various police departments in customising the robot according to their needs.” These robots will be made available for commercial deployment in locations in India and we will ship the robots to other countries by end of 2018. They will be available at Rs 5,00,00 to 20,00,000, informed Kisshhan.

