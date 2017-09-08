HTC smartphones to come pre-loaded with Hungama Music and Play apps

Hungama Music and Hungama Play come with a free trial of three months and one month respectively. Hungama Music and Hungama Play come with a free trial of three months and one month respectively.

Hungama has partnered with HTC to offer its Play and Music apps to HTC smartphone users. Under this collaboration, Hungama Music and Hungama Play apps will be available as pre-embedded services on HTC’s range of current and upcoming smartphones. Hungama Music and Hungama Play come with a free trial of three months and one month respectively.

“We are excited to partner with Hungama and provide our customers with a daily dose of entertainment that can be delivered and enjoyed seamlessly on our devices,” Faisal Siddiqui, President-South Asia, HTC said.

Hungama services support offline download feature, which allows people to save audio and video content on their device for later playback. In addition, HTC users can select their songs through the mood-based discovery feature on Hungama Music. There’s alos a Gamification feature that rewards users with coins for every interaction. These coins can be used to redeem offers on free music, music video downloads, movie tickets, discount vouchers, and merchandise.

“With the advent of faster and cheaper data, the personal handset is progressively becoming the primary destination to consume entertainment. We are glad to partner with HTC and enable an entertainment ecosystem on their devices at a single click. Hungama offers HTC users a one-stop destination for all entertainment ranging from music, movies, TV series, music videos to live events and more,” Neeraj Roy, MD &CEO, Hungama Digital Media Entertainment said.

