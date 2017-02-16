Huawei working on its new voice-assistant for China

Huawei is the first Android smartphone maker to develop its own voice-assistant. Huawei is the first Android smartphone maker to develop its own voice-assistant.

Huawei, the third largest smartphone maker in the world, will launch its own voice-assistant for its home market China. According to a report in Bloomberg, the Chinese technology giant has already set up a team of about hundred engineers in its office in Shenzhen to begin developing the technology. “The efforts are extensive and are aimed at Apple Inc.’s Siri, Amazon.com Inc.’s Alexa, and Alphabet Inc.’s Google Assistant, not smaller players, the person said,” the report reads.

While, Huawei’s voice-assistant will be designed to work for its ecosystem of apps and services in China, the company will continue to ship its Mate 9 with Amazon’s Alexa in the US markets. Huawei will continue to work with third-party services from Amazon and Google outside China.

Watch all our videos from Express Technology

Huawei is the first Android smartphone maker to develop its own voice-assistant. According to a report in The Verge, the company had revealed its plans to enter the market of digital assistants during CES in January. In a press briefing, Huawei mobile chief Richard Yu told the site, “Today, Amazon and Google are stronger than us; Alexa and Google Assistant are better. How can we compete?”

The digital assistants space has become quite competitive, especially after the launch of Google Assistant at Google I/O last year. Google Assistant is only available for Pixel smartphones, Google Home, and smartwatches running Android 2.0 software. But reports suggest the search giant could be launching its Assistant on other non-Pixel phones as well, notably the Nexus devices.

Read: Samsung Galaxy S8’s voice assistant ‘Bixby’ will do visual searches, text recognition: Report

There’s Alexa and Apple’s Siri which can do a lot more than Google Assistant. Alexa focuses on tasks typically done at home, such as entertainment, recipes and timers. It can perform tasks on the go as well such as finding nearby restaurants and booking a cab. Apple and Google have special interfaces with restaurant ratings, price ranges and more, and both integrate that information into their chat apps, too.

Reports suggest Samsung will introduce its artificial intelligence based voice-assistant ‘Bixby’ alongside Galaxy S8 smartphone. ‘Bixby’ is said to understand 7-8 languages and have the capability to make visual searches and using Optical Character Recognition (OCR) tool through the smartphone’s camera. Samsung could extend its voice-assistant beyond smartphones to include home appliances, other electronic items as well.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd