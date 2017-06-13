Huawei to launch Honor 8 Pro in India next month, wants to open exclusive stores

Huawei Honor 8 Pro will be launching in India next month. Huawei Honor 8 Pro will be launching in India next month.

Chinese smartphone maker Huawei wants to strengthen its retail presence in India by setting up its own exclusive stores in the near future. Allen Wang, Director, Product Center at Huawei India Consumer Business Group, confirmed to Indianexpress.com the company’s plans to set up exclusive offline retail stores that will allow customers to experience and purchase its devices under one roof. “We are planning a company owned store, but we have not finalised the timeline,” Wang said.

Huawei is taking a page out of Xiaomi’s playbook, which recently opened its first ever ‘Mi Home store’ in India, with plans to open 100 more in the next two years but with partners. There is no timeline so far on when and where Huawei will open its first retail store in the country. Even though the company does not operate its own retail stores in India, consumers can still experience the phones from thousands of offline channels.

Next month, Huawei’s online brand Honor will introduce the Honor 8 Pro in India in the first week of July. Honor 8 Pro, which was launched in China as the V9 earlier this year, will be a high-end smartphone. The phone comes with beefed-up specifications – a 5.7-inch 2K display, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, dual rear cameras, and a 4000mAh battery. When it hits shelves next month, Honor 8 Pro will be running the company’s EMUI 5.1, based on Android 7.0. However, Huawei says the phone will be upgradable to Android 8.0, which is Android O.

It’s already being seen as Huawei’s direct assault on OnePlus 5, which is set to be unveiled in India on June 22 and will likely boast similar hardware.

“Initially the Honor 8 Pro will be sold online only, but after sometime it will be made available via offline channels as well,” Wang said. Incidentally, Honor was supposed to be Huawei’s online-only brand. While the company isn’t really willing to talk about pricing and availability, Honor 8 Pro is unlikely to be cheap. Early estimates suggest the device to cost upwards of Rs 32,000, though nothing has been finalised as of now.

