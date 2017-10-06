Huawei expects over 100% growth in India mobile business this year

Smartphone maker Huawei expects to register over 100 per cent growth in mobile devices business in India by the end of this year, a top official of the company said today. (File Photo) Smartphone maker Huawei expects to register over 100 per cent growth in mobile devices business in India by the end of this year, a top official of the company said today. (File Photo)

Smartphone maker Huawei expects to register over 100 per cent growth in mobile devices business in India by the end of this year, a top official of the company said today. “We expect to achieve over 100 per cent growth in consumer business this year. India is a large market. Such kind of large market has diversified consumers. In different channel people are asking for different things. We are trying to satisfy them,” Huawei India Consumer Business Group Peter Zhai told PTI here.

The company today launched world’s first four-camera 4G VoLTE enabled smartphone Honor 9i for Rs 17,999. The company makes its own chipset for mobile handset. The new smartphone will have Huawei’s eight core Kirin 659 chipset, 5.5 inch display, 4GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage and 3340 mAh battery. It will be sold exclusively on e-commerce platform Flipkart from October 14.

The company targets to close this year with 10 per cent market share. Zhai said that Huawei’s market share in India will grow gradually. “We have become second largest brand globally over years with investment in product, technology and experience. We don’t want to rush or burn money or put cheap price for our product just to earn name. We are focussing to spread our business through consumers word of mouth. Growth in India will take time but we will follow right strategy,” Zhai said.

He said first priority for Huawei is to make business in India valuable for consumers, healthy for the company and sustainable for business partners. “This is the way we have been shrinking our gap with top brands in market,” Zhai said. Along with the phone, the company launched two new tablets – Honor Media Pad T3 for 12,999 and two versions of Honor Media Pad T3 10 for Rs 14,999 and Rs 16,999.

At the launch event Honor also unveiled a 10,000mAh power bank priced at Rs 2,399 which will be available for consumers at the Honor website for Rs 1999 till October 28.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App