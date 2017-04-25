Huawei beats Oppo and vivo to regain No 1 spot in China smartphone market

Huawei P10, P10 Plus launched at MWC helped it come back on top Huawei P10, P10 Plus launched at MWC helped it come back on top

The China smartphone scene is getting more interesting, and unpredictable, by the quarter. After a couple of quarters relegated to the second space, Chinese smartphone giant Huawei is back on top pushing Oppo to the second slot. According to research firm Canalys, the company came back in Q1 2017 powered by the successful launch of P10 and P10 Plus during Mobile World Congress. Huawei shipped close to 21 million units to secure an 18 per cent market share, Canalys said.

Interestingly, Huawei, Oppo and vivo together now command over 50 smartphone market share in the country. Oppo clocked 20 million units get secure the second spot, while vivo was placed third with 17 million units.

“China’s smartphone market continues to grow, with shipments increasing by over 9 per cent year on year this quarter,” explained Canalys Research Analyst Lucio Chen. But he highlighted a clear indication that the market is consolidating. “The top three vendors are pulling away at the head of the market, accounting for more than 50% of shipments for the first time this quarter. In the corresponding quarter a year ago, Huawei led with Vivo second and Oppo fourth, together accounting for 42% of the market,” he explained.

Interestingly, Xiaomi which has third place last year has since fallen to fifth behind Apple, shipping just over 9 million units in Q1 2017. The company is however in top three in India, the second largest smartphone market after China. “To grow this year, Xiaomi will need to quickly switch from being a value-for-money vendor to become an aspirational brand,” said Canalys Research Analyst Mo Jia. He added that Xiaomi’s move up the value chain in China will be an uphill struggle as both Oppo and vivo are way ahead and Huawei’s plans to push investment in its offline channel in 2017.

Canalys estimates 114 million smartphones shipped in China in the quarter ending March 2017.

