HTC Sense Companion arrives on U Ultra, U Play smartphones

HTC has announced the launch of HTC Sense Companion on its flagship smartphones U Ultra and U Play. HTC has announced the launch of HTC Sense Companion on its flagship smartphones U Ultra and U Play.

HTC has announced the launch of HTC Sense Companion on its flagship smartphones U Ultra and U Play. HTC Sense Companion has started to roll out and will be available to everyone within two weeks from the Google Play store. The Sense Companion supports recommendations to improve device performance, reminders to charge or bring a battery bank for a long day out, time estimates for arrival when driving in traffic as well as clothing and accessory suggestions based on weather conditions.

HTC says it will introduce several new features in the coming days and in few weeks. The company will be introducing restaurant recommendations based on users’ location, fitness reports based on total step counts and distances moved, points of interest suggestions based on users’ travel schedule and location, and more. “Additional language support will roll out over the coming days,” said HTC in a press release.

HTC users will need to update the HTC Sense Companion app from the Google Play store, re-launch it, and log in to see HTC Sense Companion’s default cards to introduce feature. Users will see more cards in the coming days as HTC Sense Companion learns their actions.

Read: HTC U Ultra review: This beauty is overpriced

In our case, the HTC Sense Companion hadn’t arrived on the U Ultra at the time of review. The company’s own AI-driven assistant open up when users long press the home button. HTC Sense Companion can unlock the phone with users’ voice. After HTc Sense Companion arrived on our U Ultra unit, we could see only one card asking to turn on Smart boost to optimise smartphone’s performance.

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd