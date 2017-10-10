HP launches Pavilion Power notebook range: Specifications, price in India

HP today introduced its HP Pavilion Power range of notebooks. The Pavilion Power range features NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 graphic card along with the 7th-Gen Intel i5 Quad core processor. HP today introduced its HP Pavilion Power range of notebooks. The Pavilion Power range features NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 graphic card along with the 7th-Gen Intel i5 Quad core processor.

HP has introduced its HP Pavilion Power range of notebooks. The Pavilion Power range features NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 graphic card along with the 7th-generation Intel i5 quad-core processor. This series will feature Hybrid storage, offering 128GB PCIe SSD along with 1TB HDD storage, and comes with HP Fast Charge, which allows the notebook to reach 90% charge in 90 minutes.

The Pavilion Power range comes pre-installed with MS Office Home & Student 2016 Edition, which includes the lifetime version of Microsoft Office productivity suite. The display of the Pavilion Power features a 15.6-inch IPS FHD Display along with metal keyboard deck, unique green backlight keyword, lift hinge design and enhanced thermals.

This series also features Audio by B&O Play, backed by HP Audio Boost. The HP Pavillion Power will be available at Rs 77,999.

“At HP, we live our commitment to our consumers everyday – we keep reinventing. Our consumers help us evolve and we ensure they stay ahead of all technological advancements. Being a leader in Consumer PC segment, HP has strived to bring the best value to its customers – from design, form-factor to engineering and performance. With HP Pavilion Power, we are reaching out to the creative professionals seeking to fulfill their creative passions by turning visions into reality,” said Anurag Arora, Head-Consumer Personal systems, HP Inc India in a press statement.

