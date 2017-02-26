HP launch ProX2, a 2-in-1 detachable laptop at MWC 2017

The new HP Pro x2 612 G2 is a versatile 2-in-1 detachable laptop, featuring multiple modes ideal for commercial use, inking mode for taking notes, tablet mode for data collection, and notebook mode. ( Image for representation, Source: Reuters) The new HP Pro x2 612 G2 is a versatile 2-in-1 detachable laptop, featuring multiple modes ideal for commercial use, inking mode for taking notes, tablet mode for data collection, and notebook mode. ( Image for representation, Source: Reuters)

Targetting today’s mobile professionals who want a stylish device that is easy to use, HP Inc on Sunday announced a dynamic new commercial 2-in-1 detachable laptop at Mobile World Congress 2017 here.

The new HP Pro x2 612 G2 is a versatile 2-in-1 detachable laptop, featuring multiple modes ideal for commercial use, including presentation mode, inking mode for taking notes, tablet mode for data collection, and notebook mode.

“Today, more than 60 percent of Millennials work from more than one location and by 2020 they will be a majority of the workforce. They want sexy mobile devices that meet their on-the-go work styles and IT needs these devices to be manageable, serviceable and secure,” said Michael Park, Vice President and General Manager, Mobility, Personal Systems, HP Inc.

“Only HP is combining these amazing mobile form factors with the built-in security and vertical workflow capabilities with a lower total cost of ownership,” Park said.

The Pro x2 can be configured with a choice of the latest seventh generation Intel processors, providing reliable performance to meet a variety of end-user-needs.The Pro x2 includes a USB-C connection for quick charging and data transfers and USB-A for accessing traditional legacy peripherals.

The device was built from the ground up for secure work environments and includes a built-in smart card reader, a removable SSD, and the HP Client Security Suite Gen3, along with an optional fingerprint sensor and optional Near Field Communications (NFC), HP said.

HP also announced a range of new vertical workflow accessories for the company’s x2 lineup and Elite x3 platform. These accessories are designed with versatility in mind, helping mobile professionals be productive and remain connected whether they are in the office or on the go, HP said.