HP Enterprise launches Intel-powered Customer Experience Centre for IoT, smart cities

Technology company Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) India on Tuesday launched an Intel-powered Customer Experience Centre (CEC) here that will demonstrate Internet of Things (IoT)-based smart city solutions. With the facility, HPE will enable partners and customers to experience cutting-edge technologies first hand that can help in the seamless development of smart city projects across the country.

“A smart city strategy requires careful and proper implementation of new technologies and a citizen-centric approach,” Som Satsangi, MD-India, HPE, told reporters here. “We are, therefore, happy to launch this Intel-powered CEC in Gurugram to showcase our experience, best practices, partner ecosystem and technology innovation,” he added.

HPE, along with Intel and other smart solution providers, will offer governments and city administrations an opportunity to deliver innovative and interactive services to the citizens through IoT. Some of the key smart city solutions that will be showcased are an eHealth Center (eHC), Public Wi-Fi, City Surveillance, Solid Waste Management and an Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC), among others.

“The Intel-powered smart city CEC at HPE India is a great opportunity for customers to experience, and for system integrators to showcase local IoT implementation possibilities for industries such as healthcare, smart cities, and waste management,” said Prakash Mallya, MD, Sales and Marketing Group, Intel India. Recently, the Bhopal Smart City Development Corporation Ltd selected the HPE ‘Universal IoT Platform’ to create India’s first cloud-based ICCC.

