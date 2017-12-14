Honor to open four new exclusive service centres in India

With the addition of the four new service centres, Honor now has a total of 21 of these centres across India. With the addition of the four new service centres, Honor now has a total of 21 of these centres across India.

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor has announced that the company is opening four more exclusive service support centres across India. The stores will be established in four major cities, namely Kolkata, Hyderabad, Lucknow and Guwahati. The announcement comes almost week after the launch of the Honor 7X which is available at starting price of Rs 12,999 on Amazon India.

With the addition of the four new service centres, Honor now has a total of 21 of these centres across the country, exclusively for Huawei and Honor devices. Users can walk-in to the service centres for handset repairs, hardware checks and software updates.

Honor’s new exclusive service centers will also offer support and repairs for Huawei/honor devices apart from handset replacement, appointment booking, free recycling of user’s waste mobile phones as well as other electronics products and special VIP service for select model user.

“One of the key determinants I have kept in mind while choosing a smartphone is the after-sales service. No one wants to invest in technology that can’t be taken care of later. We at Honor are committed to providing our customers with the best in class product and services. This is also evident in our recently launched smartphone Honor 7X. With the opening of the new service centres, we aim to ease the after sales troubleshooting for our customers need they require any. With these openings will help us reach out to more and more of our customers across the landscape of the country.” said P Sanjeev, Vice President Sales, Huawei India – Consumer Business Group in a statement.

