Honor 6X, Honor 8 Pro now on Flipkart: Discounts up to Rs 3000 for Big Billion Days sale

Huawei’s Honor brand today announced the Honor 6X and Honor 8 Pro will also be available on Flipkart. Both Honor 6X and Honor 8 Pro will be available during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days from September 21-24. The smartphones were earlier Amazon exclusive.

Honor 6X will be available at Rs 11,999 (32GB) and Rs 13,999 (64GB), while the Honor 8 Pro will sell at Rs 29,999. During the Big Billion Days, there will be a Rs 1000 discount offered on the Honor 6X, smartphones. The 32GB variant will be priced priced at Rs 10,999 and the 64GB version will cost Rs 12,999. The sale will see the Honor 8 Pro have an additional Rs 3000 off on product exchange.

Honor 6X, launched in January this year, features a 5.5-inch HD display screen. The dual-rear camera setup is a 12-megapixel Sony IMX386 primary sensor and there’s an an additional 2-megapixel sensor on the back. Honor 6X is supported by 3340mAh battery and 4GB RAM. The smartphones run on the EMUI 4.1 OS based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. The smartphone’s total storage is expandable to 256GB on both versions. Honor 6X is powered by the Kirin 655 octa-core processor.

Honor 8 Pro features 5.7-inch HD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It comes with a 6GB RAM and 128GB inbuilt storage setup, expandable to 256GB. The Honor 8 Pro’s dual-rear camera consists of two 12-megapixel sensors with f/2.2 aperture, phase detection and laser autofocus.

There’s also dual-LED flash and 4K video recording support. Backed by 4000 mAh battery, Honor 8 Pro runs on Kirin 960 octa-core processor. The smartphone has EMUI 5.1 with Android 7.0 Nougat. Honor 8 Pro’s highlight are the dual-rear cameras. Huawei has used monochrome and RGB sensor for this setup.

