Holi photography tips from someone who switched to smartphones from DSLRs

Free-lance photographer Prashanth Viswanathan has for over a decade been working on assignments ranging from newswires like Reuters and Getty to newspapers like the New York Times and The National. His focus is documentary photography, including events, weddings, political activism, visual sociology and news photojournalism. He tells us about his switch from large format DSLRs to smartphones for his camera needs.

How did you get into photography? Tell us about your journey.

After my higher studies, I was interning in the Sales department at Reuters back in 2005. A bay across, I came across a bunch of professional photographers working for the Newswire department. It was early 2006 when from the tsunami coverage (of 2004), one of the team members won the most prestigious award in the profession. Even as we celebrated their success, I kept getting drawn to the amazing photographs being produced by the team on a daily basis. I was mesmerised by the range of coverage from spot news events, features, stories and sports. In June of 2016, I quit sales and started as an intern at the Reuters Photo desk. After an eventful 18-month internship, I started freelancing.

What type of cameras have you typically used over the years?

I have been predominantly a DSLR user professionally, until recently started using my iPhone also for work.

How often do you use a smartphone to take photographs?

I maybe using my smartphone at least once an hour unless I am sleeping.

Which phone do you use to take photographs and why?

I have been using iPhones from the beginning, as they have always had the best result in low light right. The camera on the iPhone 4s was my companion for over four years before I switched to a 6s and now the 7 Plus.

What is the best camera feature in the iPhone 7 Plus?

Earlier, the two biggest limitations of a smartphone in comparison to a DSLR was its magnification and the depth of field. With the introduction of two lenses the iPhone 7 Plus addresses the issue of zooming optically. The portrait mode gives you control of depth of field. With these options the iPhone camera has replaced my DSLR for my day-to-day Photography.

What features do you think smartphone cameras are good at compared to DSLRs?

DSLRs are far bulkier, they are more intrusive than a smartphone and heavier too. Majorly the smartphone zones you out of the technicalities of using a DSLR and makes you concentrate on emotions and composition. It simplifies the process of photography even to a child.

What camera features would you like to see introduced into smartphones?

Smartphones in the future should offer a lens series, with high-quality glass, which allows to shoot in tough light conditions and increases the dynamic range of the smartphone.

As a photographer and an iPhone 7 Plus user, give us five tips to take better photographs this Holi

1.iPhone 7 Plus is splash and weather proof, I won’t recommend to dip it in water, but will not be worried if water droplets hit the phone in the process of shooting. Cover it with plastic when you are not shooting. Out of all the choices, I would not worry carrying an iPhone to capture the festival of colour.

2.Using the optical zoom feature helps you capture action keeping your distance and not getting yourself too wet.

3.Portrait mode will be handy capturing faces smeared with colour.

4.Using slow motion video would give you lovely splash footage.

5.Using apps like boomerang and filters on Instagram enhances the colour experience.

