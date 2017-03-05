HMD Global to make Nokia 3310, other models in India

HMD Global will launch a new version of the 17-year old ‘Nokia 3310’ during April-June for around Rs 3,500 a unit. HMD Global will launch a new version of the 17-year old ‘Nokia 3310’ during April-June for around Rs 3,500 a unit.

Finnish firm HMD Global, which has right to market Nokia brand, is likely to make all devices of the historic phone company in India including the iconic “Nokia 3310”. “We will attempt to ensure all our products are made in India. We will source all our product from India,” HMD Mobile India Vice President Ajey Mehta said.

HMD Global, which has struck a 10 year brand licensing agreement with Nokia for mobile phones and tablets, will launch a new version of the 17-year old ‘Nokia 3310’ during April-June for around Rs 3,500 a unit.

It will also bring in Android-powered Nokia 6, Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 to India during the second quarter itself. Taiwanese electronic company Foxconn is manufacturing partner of HMD Global. At present, some feature phones are already being manufactured in India at Foxconn facility. Mehta said the company is even evaluating development of 4G feature phone.

“We are evaluating all opportunity in the market,” Mehta said, adding India is very important market for HMD Global. “All consumer requirements are fed up to the product team at our company which then develops the final product,” Mehta said.

The company will sell Nokia phones through both offline and online channels. “Whichever channel will help reach us to consumers, we will go with that. We will be channel agnostic both offline and online. We currently cover close to 80,000 retailers but we plan to increase that in the future,” Mehta said.

He said the company is also boosting its after sales service channel and will have direct presence in at least around 250 towns in the country by the time phones are launched.