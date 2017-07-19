HMD Global CEO Arto Nummela steps down with ‘immediate effect’

HMD Global CEO Arto Nummela is stepping down and leaving the company with immediate effect. HMD Global CEO Arto Nummela is stepping down and leaving the company with immediate effect.

HMD Global CEO Arto Nummela is stepping down and leaving the company with immediate effect. The company said the departure of CEO Arto Nummela was “by mutual arrangement”. HMD President Florian Seiche takes over as acting CEO.

In a press statement, Sam Chin, Chairman of the Board, HMD Global Oy said: ”Arto Nummela has played a key role in the creation of the HMD Global operation, building the team and launching our first products. On behalf of the whole Board, I thank Arto for his contribution and wish him well in his future endeavors.” HMD Global did not share the reason behind Nummela ‘s exit from the company.

The exit of CEO Arto Nummela has come as a big shock, especially at a time when the company is preparing to launch its flagship smartphone – Nokia 8, which according to rumours will launch on July 31. The upcoming high-end Android smartphone is being hailed as the true competitor to Apple iPhone 7 Plus.

HMD has launched three Nokia-branded Android phones – the 6, 5 and 3, in recent months. It also launched a revamped version of the iconic Nokia 3310. The company has also recently confirmed an “exclusive” partnership with German optics major Carl Zeiss, aiming to bring the best camera experience on an Android smartphone.

The Finnish company, led by former Nokia executives, earlier last year took over the Nokia feature phones business and struck a licensing deal that gave it the rights to use Nokia brand on all phones and tablets for the next decade.

