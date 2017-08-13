Hike Messenger acquires Bengaluru-based technology startup Creo

Hike has acquired the team behind Creo, a Bangalore-based technology startup. Hike has acquired the team behind Creo, a Bangalore-based technology startup.

Indian messaging app Hike has acquired the team behind Creo, a Bangalore-based startup known for releasing smartphones, media streaming dongles, and an operating system. Hike released a statement announcing the acquisition. Hike Messenger is run by Kavin Bharti Mittal.

“The Creo team will begin work on a developer platform to enable 3rd party developers to build services on the Hike platform”, a Hike spokesperson said. The financial details of the deal have not been revealed by the company. The 50-member Creo team does not seem to be working on the hardware,

Creo was founded by Sai Srinivas Kiran G, and Shubham Malhotra in 2013, former Hike employees. Creo was earlier known as Mango Man Consumer Electronics. Its first commercially available consumer product was a streaming media dongle, Teewee. The device was similar to Google Chromecast in terms of functionality.

Last year, Creo had launched the Mark 1, a smartphone that ran Fuel OS based on Android. The phone was launched for Rs 19,999 and three months later, the price was slashed by 6,000. In October, the company had confirmed that the Mark 1 would be its last smartphone.

“To build our next product, we need all the focus and good luck we can. Owing to this, we will no longer be making new CREO Mark1 devices or releasing any software updates”, the company wrote on its official website.

This is Hike’s third big acquisition. Previously, Hike had acquired ZipPhone, a US-based free voice-calling company in 2015 and content sharing platform Pulse. Hike is a cross platform messaging service, just like WhatsApp and WeChat. As of January 2016, Hike has crossed the mark of over 100 million users.

