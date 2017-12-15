Here’s how to link Aadhaar to mobile number before March 31, 2018 deadline

Linking Aadhaar card number with the mobile phone number is compulsory and the deadline is now March 31, 2018. Here’s how the process works . Linking Aadhaar card number with the mobile phone number is compulsory and the deadline is now March 31, 2018. Here’s how the process works .

The Supreme Court of India has extended the deadline for linking mobile numbers to Aadhaar to March 31, 2018. The earlier date was February 6, 2018, but it looks like customers will get till the end of March to complete this process. For those who don’t know, Aadhaar re-verification with the mobile phone number is compulsory and needs to done in order to continue with the services. Even if a user got the mobile number with the Aadhaar card submitted as one of the proofs, eKYC verification needs to be done again before the deadline.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has issued orders regarding this re-verification and for now it looks like that most customers will have to carry this out. The Supreme Court has so far not stayed this particular exercise. So how can customers verify their existing mobile number with the Aadhaar number?

Linking Aadhaar card to mobile number: Here are the steps

One method for this re-verification is going to the retail store of your telecom service provider, hand over the Aadhaar details and then link the mobile number to the card. Users will need to carry their Aadhaar card for confirmation and the process is usually done via the fingerprint scan.

The other way of linking the mobile number to Aadhaar card is via OTP. A user will get the OTP sent to their mobile number from UIDAI and this will allow for the re-verification. A user does not have to go to the mobile store to do the re-verification under this option. However, the OTP will only be sent to the mobile number that was registered with Aadhaar at the time of applying for the card. So if a user has changed mobile numbers, they will not be able to get the OTP and do the re-verification process.

I need to update the mobile number linked to my Aadhaar account. How to do this?

Ideally this should be an option online, but it is not possible since an OTP is required to update information for Aadhaar card online. In order to do this, a user will have to go to their nearest Aadhaar verification centre and submit relevant documents. So your mobile number bill with the address, name, etc, will be required to link the new mobile number to the Aadhaar card. Once the update is done, users will get SMS on their new number.

What about foreign citizens, NRIs, senior citizens, etc who are not registered with UIDAI?

According to DoT’s latest orders, foreign nationals can verify their mobile numbers by filling an online form and uploading copies of their passport and visa on the website of their telecom service provider. This process has to start from January 1.

For, NRIs, senior citizens above the age of 70 and physically challenged persons who either do not have Aadhaar, there is the option of filling an online form along with proof of residence or age or handicap, depending upon the category. Interestingly, customers in all three categories will also need to submit details of a “trusted person” including Aadhaar number of this “trusted person”. This person will have to verify the mobile user’s identity through the telecom player’s website. Every “trusted person” will only be allowed to re-verify a maximum of five other mobile users. Once again the deadline for completing this is the same.

