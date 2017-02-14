Happy Valentine’s Day: Reliance Jio gets cheeky with Airtel, Vodafone, Idea on Twitter

Reliance Jio was in a cheeky mode, and wished its rivals Airtel, Vodafone and Idea a Happy Valentine’s Day. (Source: Reuters) Reliance Jio was in a cheeky mode, and wished its rivals Airtel, Vodafone and Idea a Happy Valentine’s Day. (Source: Reuters)

Reliance Jio’s entry into the market hasn’t gone very well with other incumbent players, especially Airtel and Vodafone, who have accused the Mukesh Ambani-led firm of ‘predatory pricing.’ Reliance Jio on its part has also accused the older players of not giving enough inter-connect points, and thus deliberately causing problems in Jio services.

But it seems on Valentine’s Day, Reliance Jio was in a cheeky mode, and wished its rivals a Happy Valentine’s Day. The tweet read, “Dear @airtelindia, @VodafoneIN, @ideacellular , Happy Valentine’s Day. #WithLoveFromJio.” While Vodafone and Airtel India have not bothered to reply to this tweet (guess they’re not feeling too lovey-dovey), Idea replied Jio’s tweet. Idea Cellular’s Twitter handle wrote, “Same to you! Nice to know that love is in the air today.”

It’s hard to say if Jio is trolling its rivals with the tweet. But we know for sure, Reliance Jio and Airtel are on the warpath against each other. Recently Bharti Airtel filed a complaint with the Competition Commission of India (CCI) accusing Jio of predatory pricing, and anti-competitive behaviour.

The complaint was filed on February 2. Airtel, Idea Cellular have also gone to the Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) alleging that TRAI is favouring newcomer Jio by allowing it to continue with its free data offer. Reliance Jio has extended the free data, voice calls, SMS offer till March 31 2017, from the earlier limit of December 31.

Meanwhile in January, Reliance Jio asked telecom regulator TRAI to “impose highest penalty” on Airtel, accusing the latter of grossly exaggerating the value of data in a promotional offer, and giving misleading tariff ads. Jio alleged the advertisements issued by Airtel over the pre-paid and post-paid tariff packs of unlimited calls and free data are in “gross violation of extant telecommunication laws”.

@reliancejio Same to you! Nice to know that love is in the air today. @airtelindia @VodafoneIN — Idea Cellular (@ideacellular) February 14, 2017

Reliance Jio with its focus on free 4G data services has emerged as the primary challenger for players like Airtel, Vodafone. Jio is expected to cross 100 million by the end of March 2017; currently the service has over 72 million subscribers, and Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani has already called it the fastest growing technology company in the world.

For Airtel and Vodafone, there’s very little reason to feel any love towards Jio. The free unlimited 4G data offer (Jio caps the daily FUP at 1GB) means the newcomer is the most popular data connection on mobile phones in India.

A recent report by Smartapp claimed Reliance Jio has become the primary data connection on most of the mobile devices in India, with 42 per cent users having activated Jio in their 4G-enabled slot, followed by Airtel at 17.54 per cent, Vodafone at 12.26 per cent and Idea at 11.50 per cent.

