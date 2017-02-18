GSM mobile additions at 5.15 million in January: COAI

Bharti Airtel continued to hold the pole position in January, adding another 3.55 million subscribers during the month. Bharti Airtel continued to hold the pole position in January, adding another 3.55 million subscribers during the month.

The Indian telecom industry added 5.15 million mobile subscribers in January this year, which was lower than the 8.18 million subscribers added in December. The total number of GSM subscribers in the country stood at 815.15 million in January, according to the monthly data released by cellular operators’ association COAI.

The figure includes the subscriber additions by COAI members companies like Bharti Airtel, Vodafone, Idea Cellular but excludes the subscriber numbers of newcomer Reliance Jio. Amongst the telecom companies, Bharti Airtel continued to hold the pole position in January, adding another 3.55 million subscribers during the month taking its total subscriber base to 269.40 million.

“Airtel is closely followed by Vodafone with 206.44 million subscribers and Idea Cellular with 192.06 million subscribers,” COAI said. At 33.05 per cent, Bharti Airtel continues to own the maximum market share in the industry, it said.

“The industry continues to provide good service and connectivity across the country and develop mobile infrastructure in far-flung regions, despite extremely trying times and poor financial health of the sector,” Rajan S Mathews, Director General, COAI said in a statement.

Mathews expressed hope that the industry will receive support in its endeavors to empower consumers and citizens “through timely regulatory and policy interventions”.

The circle of UP East added the maximum number of subscribers (74.35 million) in January, with Maharashtra next in line with 70.17 million mobile subscribers, and Bihar close on the heels at 69.41 million subscribers. Maharashtra led in terms of the number of new additions with 0.92 million new subscribers during the month, it said. As per the last update by Reliance Jio, its subscriber base stood at 72.4 million as on December 31, 2016.

Asked why subscriber addition of Reliance Jio – also a COAI member – are not reflected in the association’s monthly data, Mathews told PTI, “We write to them frequently and ask them to let us know the numbers. The only thing they have told us is that this is being discussed with their management and they will let us know when the management takes a decision.”