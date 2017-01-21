Government’s cashless push to boost smartphone sales, says Samsung

The Government’s cashless push will prove to be an important aspect for the overall growth of smartphone market.(Source: Reuters) The Government’s cashless push will prove to be an important aspect for the overall growth of smartphone market.(Source: Reuters)

The Centre’s push for a cashless economy and digital mode of payments will provide a fillip to the growth of smartphone market in the country, a top official of Samsung India said today.

The Government’s demonetisation drive and subsequent appeal to people to adopt cashless transactions using mobile phones has encouraged them to buy smartphones, said Manu Sharma, Vice-President (Mobile Business), Samsung India.

“Thanks to the Government’s cashless push, people have developed a habit of making payments using various e-wallet services. People are finding them more convenient that cash payments,” Sharma told reporters here today.

“Due to demonetisation, digital mode of payments have increased. This is a very good transformation. It will increase smartphone adoption among users. We believe the Government’s cashless push will prove to be an important aspect for the overall growth of smartphone market.” Sharma said at present 22 crore people in India use smartphones.

Sharma and his team were here to announce the launch of Samsung’s new smartphone Galaxy C9 Pro.

According to the Samsung executive, the mobile phone industry was not hit that badly due to cash crunch post the November 8 note ban announcement.

Also Read: Samsung probe finds faulty batteries triggered Galaxy Note 7 fires: Report

“Effect of demonetisation on mobile phone industry was not that severe. The industry was not hit as badly as other industries. As of now, there is absolutely no effect. Things became normal after December,” said Sharma.