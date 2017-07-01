Latest News

Government imposes 10 per cent customs duty on imported mobile phones, parts

The 10 per cent customs duty will be levied on imported cellular mobile phones and accessories such as charger, battery, wire headset, microphone and receiver, key pad, USB cable and other specified electronic goods.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published:July 1, 2017 2:03 pm
The government has imposed 10 per cent basic customs duty on mobile phones and parts like charger, headsets, battery and USB cable with immediate effect to boost domestic manufacturing. The 10 per cent customs duty, according to an official statement, will be levied on imported cellular mobile phones and accessories such as charger, battery, wire headset, microphone and receiver, key pad, USB cable and other specified electronic goods.

However, present exemption from basic customs duty on specified parts of mobiles — printed circuit board assembly (PCBA), camera module, connectors display assembly, touch panel, cover glass assembly, vibrator motor and ringer will continue.

Making clear the government’s intention to boost mobile phones manufacturing in India, the statement said inputs and raw material for manufacture of parts of specified electronics goods, including mobile phones will also continue to be exempt from basic customs duty.

