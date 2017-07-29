GoPro QuikStories automatically creates shareable videos

GoPro app has added support for a new feature called QuikStories. It lets users create ready-to-share videos on users’ smartphones by automatically pulling out footage from a HERO5 camera. GoPro app has added support for a new feature called QuikStories. It lets users create ready-to-share videos on users’ smartphones by automatically pulling out footage from a HERO5 camera.

“QuikStories is our biggest leap forward since the invention of the GoPro itself. QuikStories is the simple storytelling solution our customers have been dreaming about for years. It’s an absolute game changer,” said GoPro founder and CEO, Nicholas Woodman.

Users can simply pair a HERO5 camera to their phone and launch the GoPro app. The app then automatically copies the most recent GoPro footage to users’ phones to create a QuickStory. To customise QuickStory videos, users can add text, slow motion and speed effects, change filters and music, adjust the total video length, and more. Footage on users’ smartphone can be added to a QuikStory video as well. QuickStory can be instantly shared on social media sites such as Instagram and Facebook, or shared in a text or email.

“Remember that birthday party/vacation/adventure where you captured a ton of awesome GoPro footage…but it’s still sitting on your SD card because you haven’t had the hours/energy/tools to make an edit? Well, it’s time to free your footage using QuikStories–a new mobile experience for HERO5 cameras that creates awesome video edits for you, automatically,” read a GoPro blog post.

QuikStories is available for HERO5 Black and HERO5 Session users. QuikStories for GoPro app has been rolled out for Android and iOS users. The app can be downloaded from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

