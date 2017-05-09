Google’s Fuchsia OS UI shown off in new images and video, may replace Android

Unlike Android OS or Chrome OS, both of which are based on Linux, Fuchsia is based on “Magenta, a new kernel created by Google. Unlike Android OS or Chrome OS, both of which are based on Linux, Fuchsia is based on “Magenta, a new kernel created by Google.

Google is hard at developing a brand new operating system that will be different from its Android and Chrome OS. It’s called “Fuchsia”, and the new OS is intended to be a smartphone and tablet OS.

According to Ars Technica, which posted a video and images of the upcoming operating system, the interface is reportedly called “Armadillo”. It was actually first spotted by Kyle Bradshaw at Hotfix.net.

Unlike Android OS or Chrome OS, both of which are based on Linux, Fuchsia is based on “Magenta, a new kernel created by Google. Meanwhile, Armadillo is built using Google’s Flutter SDK, which is used to create cross platform code capable of running on multiple operating systems like Android and iOS. That also means that Armadillo can run on an Android device.

Based on the leaked video, the interface allows cards to be dragged down in a split screen and tabbed interface. It incorporates a card-based system for managing various apps. The purported images of the user interface also seem to suggest that Fuchsia will allow users to run four apps at the same time, making it much easier to multitask on smartphones.

Unfortunately, there’s nothing official about Google’s Fuchsia And we really don’t know when Google plans to release its new operating system. Next week, the software giant is expected to host its annual Google I/O developers conference in San Francisco where it could talk more about the project. Will it replace the Android and Chrome OS? Well, only time will tell.

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd