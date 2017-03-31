Google’s Android Wear 2.0 delayed for select smartwatches due to bug

Google’s Android Wear 2.0 was announced in February, along side LG Smart Style and Smart Watch Sport. Google’s Android Wear 2.0 was announced in February, along side LG Smart Style and Smart Watch Sport.

Google has delayed the release of Android Wear 2.0 for select devices due to a bug found. The search giant in a statement to 9to5 Google said the company has started rolling out Android Wear 2.0 update for Fossil Q Founder, Casio Smart Outdoor Watch WSD-F10 and TAG Heuer Connected. “For other devices, the update is currently being delayed due to a bug found in final testing. We will push the update to the remaining devices as soon as the issue is resolved,” Google’ statement reads.

Other smartwatches scheduled to get the update include Asus ZenWatch 2 & 3, Casio PRO TREK Smart, Fossil Q Marshal, Fossil Q Wander, Huawei Watch, LG G Watch R, LG Watch Urbane & 2nd Edition LTE, Michael Kors Access Smartwatches, Moto 360 2nd Gen, Moto 360 for Women, Moto 360 Sport, New Balance RunIQ, Nixon Mission, and Polar M600.

Google’s Android Wear 2.0 was announced in February, along side LG Smart Style and Smart Watch Sport. The new LG smartwatches were the first devices to get the update. Android Wear 2.0 brings with it features such a convenient way to stay in touch with Google Assistant, personalised watch faces and new ways to use apps.

With the upgrade, smartwatches will have always-on watch face with information and actions from apps. Users can easily check for things such as next appointment, stock performance, etc by just glancing at the watch face. It supports the ability to call for an Uber ride or start a workout via a tap on the watch face.

Further, users can expand the notification and tap to respond by dictating, typing or handwriting response to a message. The feature supports Facebook Messenger, Glide, Google Messenger, Hangouts, Telegram and WhatsApp apps. Finally, with Android Wear 2.0, users get Google Assistant on to their smartwatch. The voiced-assistant can be used to save reminders, make a restaurant reservation or navigate routes. Users need to hold down the power button on their watch or say “Ok Google” to launch the Assistant.

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd