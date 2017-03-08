Google’s Android Nougat is now running on 2.8 percent of active Android devices

Android Nougat is now running on 2.8 per cent of active Android devices, which is an increase of 1.6 per cent from February. Android Nougat is now running on 2.8 per cent of active Android devices, which is an increase of 1.6 per cent from February.

Google has posted the latest Android distribution numbers for the month of March, revealing now many devices are running which versions of the OS. Android Nougat is now running on 2.8 per cent of active Android devices, which is an increase of 1.6 per cent from February. Google has updated the distribution data on Google Play store for the seven days period ended March 6th.

The latest distribution data from Google Play store shows that 2.4 per cent active Android devices are currently running the Android 7.0 Nougat, with the upgraded Android 7.1 Nougat present on a 0.4 per cent of the devices. While Nougat still represents a small portion of the overall Android usage, its popularity will certainly increase in due course of time.

According to the data released by Google, Android Lollipop still has a lion share of 32.5 per cent among active Android phones and devices. Android 5.0 Lollipop runs on 9.4 per cent of Android devices, whereas Android 5.1 Lollipop runs on around 23 per cent of the total Android devices. In the previous month, the share of Android Lollipop was around 32.9 per cent. The latest data shows that Android Marshmallow has a share of 31.3 per cent of all Android devices. Usage of Android Marshmallow has shown a slight jump, with Android 6.0 growing from 30.7 per cent in February to 31.3 per cent in March.

Android 4.4 Kitkat is used by 20.8 per cent of active Android devices. Kitkat usage dropped from 21.9 per cent in February to 20.8 per cent in March. Android Jelly Bean too fell from 11.3 per cent to 10.6 per cent. Android 4.0, IceCream Sandwich and Android Gingerbread have only a 1 per cent share each, according to the latest distribution data from Google.

