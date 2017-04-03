Google’s Android beats Windows to become world’s most popular operating system

Android is significantly popular in Asia, where the next wave of growth is expected. Android is significantly popular in Asia, where the next wave of growth is expected.

Android has become the most popular operating system, snatching the first place from Windows for the first time, according to web analytics firm StatCounter. If you look at combined usage across desktop, laptop, tablet, mobile, Android usage climbed 37.93 per cent, edging out Windows’ 37.91 per cent.

The milestone was hit last month, though there are a few points one should remember. StatCounter only measures internet-connected devices, which will exclude a small number of desktop PCs used for specific tasks. Of course, it’s hard to deny that Windows is a fading operating system. The OS still dominates the desktop market (both desktop and PC), with an 84 per cent market share. Moreover, the report further states that Windows has been a popular operating system in Europe and North America.

This is a milestone in technology history and the end of an era,” said Aodhan Cullen, CEO of StatCounter.

“It marks the end of Microsoft’s leadership worldwide of the OS market which it has held since the 1980s. It also represents a major breakthrough for Android which held just 2.4% of global internet usage share only five years ago.”

While people are still buying desktops and laptops in several developed markets, Android is significantly popular in Asia, where the next wave of growth is expected. If you look at the statistics, Android is perhaps the most popular OS in Asia with a 52.2 per cent market share, compared with Windows’ 29.23 per cent.

“Windows won the desktop war but the battlefield moved on,” said Cullen. “It will be difficult for Microsoft to make inroads in mobile but the next paradigm shift might give it the opportunity to regain dominance. That could be in Augmented Reality, AI, Voice or Continuum (a product that aims to replace a desktop and smartphone with a single Microsoft powered phone).”

This can be explained as follows: Getting a PC in a country like India is not a small affair, whereas you can buy a smartphone for as low as Rs. 3,000. While many still acknowledge that there will always be a need for bigger screen, a physical keyboard and more powerful processor, there’s no denying that the smartphone has become the go-to device for the masses.

