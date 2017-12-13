Google in 2017: Indians searched how to link Aadhaar to PAN, book JioPhone

Google top trending How to was ‘How to link Aadhaar card with PAN card’ followed by ‘How to book Jio phone’ and ‘How to buy bitcoin in India’. Google top trending How to was ‘How to link Aadhaar card with PAN card’ followed by ‘How to book Jio phone’ and ‘How to buy bitcoin in India’.

Google has revealed its 2017 Year in Search results for India, giving some interesting insights into top trending How to, What is, news, songs, movies, etc throughout the year. Looking from technology perspective, top trending How to was ‘How to link Aadhaar card with PAN card’ followed by ‘How to book Jio phone’ and ‘How to buy bitcoin in India’.

The top How to trend doesn’t really come as a surprise given the government has been pushing to mandate linking Aadhaar number with bank accounts, PAN card, mobile number, as well as various schemes. Reliance JioPhone, on the other hand, is one of the first feature phones to come with 4G VoLTE capability and the ability to use the device via voice commands. According to Reliance Jio, over six million people from across India booked the phone in the first round of pre-bookings.

Top ten What is trends include ‘What is Jio Prime’ at number six, and ‘What is Ransomware’ at number ten. To recall, WannaCry – one worst ransomware attack the world – affected at least 45,000 computers spread over 74 countries, including India in May. WannaCry was followed by Petya ransomware cyber attack in June which chiefly hit Ukraine and Russia. It also shut down operations in Mumbai’s Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust.

Meanwhile, people also searched for ‘What is Cassini’ and ‘What is Lunar Eclipse’, putting the two at number seven and nine positions respectively. The top What is trend is ‘What is GST’.

Coming to top trending Overall queries on Google Search, Bahubali 2 grabbed the top position, followed by Indian Premier League, and Live Cricket Score. Top ten searches mostly comprised of two themes – Bollywood and Cricket. Dangal, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Half Girlfriend, Raees, etc were among the top overall queries in 2017.

Google’s Year in Search 2017 also revealed the year’s top trending news in India. The top trending news event was Indian Premiere League along with ICC Champions Trophy and CBSE Results. UP elections, Goods and Services Tax (GST) and Budget also featured among the trending news events.

Among the top trending songs this year was Hawa Hawa from the movie Mubarakan which topped the charts, Mere Rashke Qamar from Baadshaho movie. Other top trending tracks include latin hit Despacito, and Ed Sheeran’s Shape of You.

