Google to launch online safety campaign for digital consumers in India

Google will launch an education campaign on Internet safety for consumers in India in 2017. (Representational Image. Source: AP) Google will launch an education campaign on Internet safety for consumers in India in 2017. (Representational Image. Source: AP)

Google has teamed up with the Ministry of Consumer Affairs in India to launch a country-wide ‘Digitally Safe Consumer’ campaign in order to raise awareness and protect consumer interest on the internet. As part of the campaign, Google will work on educating consumer organisations in India, help in training members of the Consumer Affairs department, and also work with officials in the National Consumer Helpline.

Google will start rolling out this year-long campaign in January 2017, and it will work towards organising ‘Digital Literacy, Safety & Security’ workshops. Google will rely on the ‘Train the Trainer’ model for this exercise, and plans to train around 500 people, including 250 consumer organisations across the country.

The educational campaign will also feature write ups, posters, interactive quizzes and audio-visuals that will help educate users about the challenges of Internet safety and security.

“With the rapid increase in digitisation across all spheres, the message of internet safety needs to be integrated into the everyday tasks that the consumer undertakes online. This initiative will add to our existing campaigns guiding users to navigate the web and manage their digital lives safely and leverage the web to the fullest,” said Chetan Krishnaswamy, head of Public Policy at Google India in a press statement.

Also Read: Google Cloud in India: Data region in Mumbai to machine-learning

This won’t be Google’s first campaign around internet safety in India. The company is already working with schools to help spread awareness about the practice of safe surfing among young internet users; it is also working with Data Security Council of India to run a security and awareness program for SMEs in the country.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd