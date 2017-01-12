Google to introduce Android Wear 2.0 in early February

Android Wear developers can now build and publish watch-only apps for users to discover on Google Play Android Wear developers can now build and publish watch-only apps for users to discover on Google Play

Google plans to release Android Wear 2.0 in early February 2017, according to emails sent to Android Wear developers. The new OS includes and on-watch Play Store that wants to help users discover apps right on their wrist.

“In Android Wear 2.0, phone apps are no longer necessary. You can now build and publish watch-only apps for users to discover on Google Play,” said Hoi Lam, Developer Advocate at Google, on an Android Developers blog. The coolest feature the company says is the fact that you will now be able to install an app on a smartwatch, and does not require the smartphone version of the app to be installed.

“With Play Store for Android Wear, users can browse recommended apps in the home view and search for apps using voice, keyboard, handwriting, and recommended queries, so they can find apps more easily. Users can switch between multiple accounts, be part of alpha and beta tests, and update or uninstall apps in the “My apps” view on their watch, so they can manage apps more easily,” Lam added.

With Android Wear 2.0, users can now build and publish watch-only apps for users to discover on Google Play. Talking about why the addition of an on-watch store, Lam said that developers have asked for this feature in Android Wear – making it easier for users to discover smartwatch apps.

The new Android Wear 2.0 is expected to be launched along with a couple of new smartwatches. According to Engadget, these are not going to be Google-branded watches, but will still be serving as the company’s flagship smartwatches – like the ‘Nexus’ smartphones did before the introduction of Pixel handsets.

