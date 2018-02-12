Google to display Getty Images content in its products, services

According to tech website Android Police, the agreement requires that Google make some changes to Image Search, including making copyright disclaimers more prominent and removing direct links to certain images. (File Photo) According to tech website Android Police, the agreement requires that Google make some changes to Image Search, including making copyright disclaimers more prominent and removing direct links to certain images. (File Photo)

Getty Images and Google have announced a partnership according to which, the tech giant can now display US-based stock photo agency’s content within its various products and services. “This (multi-year global licensing) agreement between Getty Images and Google sets the stage for a very productive, collaborative relationship between our companies,” Dawn Airey, CEO, Getty Images, said in a statement.

“We will licence our market leading content to Google, working closely with them to improve attribution of our contributors’ work and thereby growing the ecosystem,” he added. Airey said that with this achievement, both the companies could move forward ‘with a strong partner to deliver innovative ways to access creative and editorial content online.’

Meanwhile, Cathy Edwards, who is an Engineering Director at Google, said, “We’re excited to have signed this licence agreement with Getty Images, and we will be using their images across many of our products and services, starting immediately.” According to tech website Android Police, the agreement requires that Google make some changes to Image Search, including making copyright disclaimers more prominent and removing direct links to certain images.

The partnership comes in the sequence of a law complaint filed by Getty against Google back in April 2016, accusing Google of anti-competitive practices by promoting its own products and displaying high resolution images in Search, thereby reducing the need for users to visit the original source website, the report added.

