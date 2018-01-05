Google Tez signed up as Reliance Energy’s payment window

The linkup between Reliance Energy and Google Tez follows the UPI-based app’s reception following its launch last October. (File Photo) The linkup between Reliance Energy and Google Tez follows the UPI-based app’s reception following its launch last October. (File Photo)

Reliance Energy announced on Friday it has become the first utility to link up with Google for its Google Tez, a Unified Payments Interface (UPI)-based payment platform. Customers can now download the Tez app and identify their bank account through their registered phone banking mobile number which would be mapped to the bank account and a Virtual Payment Address shall be created to effect all payments.

Compared with other online payment options, Google Tez takes less time to make payments as there is no need to enter card details, CVV numbers, OTP and other processes, a spokesperson said. “It will benefit 2.50 million of Reliance Energy billed customers who make electricity bill payments and various exciting offers are also in store with Google collaboration,” the spokesperson said.

Since Google is one of the most popular and universally accepted search engines, it will be an easily adopted platform for consumers as the Tez app will automatically sync with the Google Account on the phone to speed up billing transactions. With multiple online payment options created, the Reliance Energy’s current contribution of digital payments avenues is more than one-third (35 per cent) in Mumbai, saving consumers the bother of standing in long queues.

Some other options include Paytm, PayUmoney, Freecharge, Bill Desk, and UPI-based Phonepe etc. for cashless, digital and hassle-free payment experience for its consumers.

