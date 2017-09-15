Google Tez: Dedicated UPI-based payments app to launch in India on Sept 18

Google Tez (meaning fast in Hindi) will offer a comprehensive set of payment options beyond existing products like Google Wallet or Android Pay. Google Tez (meaning fast in Hindi) will offer a comprehensive set of payment options beyond existing products like Google Wallet or Android Pay.

Google is gearing up to launch a Unified Payments Interface (UPI) app called Tez in India under the Make in India initiative. The search giant has already sent out media invites for an event in New Delhi on September 18.

“As we continue to make strides in ensuring that our products continue to serve the needs of everyone, Google invites you to a press conference to share details on the launch of a new product developed grounds up for India,” read the invite. The event will be addressed by Caesar Sengupta, who is the VP of Next Billion Users at Google.

Launch of Google’s Tez app follows reports claiming WhatsApp will launch UPI-based services later this year to be integrated into its platform. National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) announced UPI as an online payments solution to facilitate instant fund transfers between person and person using a smartphone. Messaging platforms like Hike Messenger and WeChat already support UPI-based payment services.

Google’s new app is expected to come with support for other payment options like Paytm and MobiKwik as well. According to a report in The Ken, Google Tez (meaning fast in Hindi) will offer a comprehensive set of payment options beyond existing products like Google Wallet or Android Pay.

WhatsApp, on the other hand, is reportedly in talks with the NPCI and a few banks to facilitate financial transactions via UPI. The feature was spotted in beta version 2.17.295 of WhatsApp’s Android app, which included a preview for the UPI payments feature. Given the feature is hidden and under development, it won’t show up even for WhatsApp beta testers.

