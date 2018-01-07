Google sold ‘tens of millions’ of Home speakers since October

Looks like Google’s Home speakers are giving tough competition to Alexa-based Amazon Echo devices. Looks like Google’s Home speakers are giving tough competition to Alexa-based Amazon Echo devices.

Google says it sold “tens of millions” of Home smart speakers in 2017. In fact, the company said it sold more than one Google Home device every second since the Home Mini started shipping in October. That’s roughly close to 7.5 million Google Homes might have been sold since October, claims TechCrunch.

Google isn’t ready to reveal the sales breakdown between the Google Home Mini, the Home, and the Home Max.It’s safe to assume that the Home Mini was the most popular smart speaker out of all three smart speakers, as the company dropped the price from $49 (or approx Rs 3100) to $29 (or approx Rs 1834) during the busy holiday shopping season.

“Google Home usage increased 9X this holiday season over last year’s, as you controlled more smart devices, asked more questions, listened to more music, and tried out all the new things you can do with your Assistant on Google Home“, the company said in a blog post.

First made available on October 19 in the US, the Home Mini rivals Amazon’s Echo Dot in the entry-level smart speaker segment. The Alexa-powered smart speaker was the best-selling product on Amazon during the holiday season, the company said in a press release last week. Tens of millions of Alexa-enabled devices, which includes the Echo Dot, were sold on Amazon worldwide during the 2017 holiday season. The Echo Dot, which sells for $49 (or approx Rs 3100) and is the cheapest Echo device, was made available for $29 (or approx Rs 1834) during the holiday season.

Google also said that the Assistant is now available on more than 400 million devices, including Home smart speakers, Android phones and tablets, iPhones, headphones, TVs, and smartwatches, among others. Also, there are more than 1,500 compatible smart devices from over 225 brand that support the Google Assistant.

The announcement comes ahead of the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) that is scheduled to take place in Las Vegas next week, where the company is said to widen the availability of the Assistant by partnering with a number of third-party companies.

